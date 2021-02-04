Advertisement

Man dies in accidental drowning in Great Bend Wednesday

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has died in an accidental drowning in Great Bend Wednesday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s office said that Manuel Castillo, 20, was walking along the Wet Walnut Creek bank west of Great Bend when he fell 40 feet down the embankment.

The embankment was covered with rock, metal rods, and corrugated steel at that location, causing Castillo to sustain numerous abrasions and lacerations during the fall. Police also said Castillo was incapacitated by the fall, where he went into two feet of water.

