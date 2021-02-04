Advertisement

New Wichita-themed mural featuring MLK nears completion

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new mural in east Wichita will be complete in the coming days.

The mural is located just east of I-135 near Central. It’s a mural of several iconic Wichita views, along with civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The artist of the mural, Mary Nguyen, is a Wichita native living in Kansas City. She graduated with a degree in biology but kept doing art as a hobby.

Inspired by the murals she’s seen in Kansas City, Nguyen returned home to show her creative side.

Her project has captured the attention of many people driving by.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback. I posted something on Facebook and woke up to all these notifications. It made me so happy,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen sketched the mural on her iPad, then used a projector to trace the drawing on the side of the building.

She’s selling prints of her original sketch online.

