Marshall speaks out in opposition to Trump impeachment

Sen. Roger Marshall (R) speaking at U.S. Capitol following President Joe Biden's Inauguration....
Sen. Roger Marshall (R) speaking at U.S. Capitol following President Joe Biden's Inauguration. (Jan. 20, 2021)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is speaking out in regard to the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. In speaking with our DC bureau on Thursday (Feb. 4), Marshall said the impeachment proceedings shouldn’t continue. He said continuing with the proceedings is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

He also said the 45th president is not responsible for actions taken in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol.

“The people that rioted, it was a horrible thing. Of course, it was horrible. The riot was horrible. Vandalism, loss of life, I condemn all types of violence and riots, but they are responsible for their own actions,” Sen. Marshall said.

He also said that continuing with the impeachment trial would delay other issues like fixing the economy and getting vaccines ou to the public.

