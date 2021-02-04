State launches tool to help Kansans find nearest vaccination locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday (Feb. 3) that the state will receive more than 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week. This comes as the state has a new tool to check places near you where you can get vaccinated.

“Despite the ongoing national shortage of vaccines, Kansas is making progress getting vaccines into arms,” Kelly said.

To use the “Find My Vaccine” tool, all you have to do is click here: https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/160/Find-My-Vaccine to get started. You’ll see different-colored dots around the state. A blue dot means that the vaccine provider received the first-dose vaccines that week. Orange meant that the provider did not receive first doses that week, and agray means information from that provider hasn’t been shared.

Topeka station WIBW reported from Kelly that while many providers do not yet have vaccines to offer, she is trying to get ahead of the curve for when supply does eventually meet the demand. She said to effectively move through the vaccination phases, the state will need to receive more doses from the federal government.

It helps to see developments such as well-known pharmacies such as Walmart and Walgreens preparing to get vaccines. At this point, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said “any additional vaccine coming into our community is a very positive thing.”

