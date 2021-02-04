Warmer Friday ahead of bitter weekend cold

Advertisement

Winter weather returns for the weekend(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the area will be headed into the deep freeze over the weekend and will likely remain there throughout the upcoming week.

Friday will have lighter winds and milder weather. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, but afternoon highs will rebound into the low 50s for good part of the state. Expect light west to northwest winds.

A strong push of colder air comes in Saturday with chances for light snow developing throughout the day. Some accumulations are expected, especially over central and northern Kansas. Amounts should be less than 2 or 3 inches in most areas. Highs will mainly be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday could be warmer for western Kansas, but bitter cold for the eastern half of the state. And it leads into a very cold period coming up with much of the Plains remaining well below freezing throughout next week. There will be some off and on chances for light snow and flurries.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 33 Cloudy; chance of afternoon snow.

Sun: High: 26 Low: 12 Mainly cloudy.

Mon: High: 18 Low: 16 Cloudy; chance of afternoon flurries.

Tue: High: 16 Low: 7 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 20 Low: 2 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 18 Low: 6 Cloudy; chance of PM flurries.

