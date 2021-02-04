Wichita State takes down Tulane, holds on to second place in AAC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team staved off a late Tulane rally to beat the Green Wave, 75-67 Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne paced the Shockers with 22 points on 7-14 shooting, including 4-7 from beyond the arc. Senior transfer point guard Alterique Gilbert followed with 17 points. Junior guard Dexter Dennis stood out with four blocks to accompany his eight points.

Wichita State led by 12 at halftime and by as many as 19 in the second half. With less than eight minutes left, the Shockers held a 59-40 lead. In less than three minutes, Tulane went on an 11-0 run to get back into it. The Shockers kept the Green Wave at arms’ length, expanding the lead back to 13 inside of the final three minutes. A final push by Tulane cut the lead down to six, 73-67 with 49 seconds remaining. A pair of Etienne free throws and a final defensive stand put the game away for the Shockers who move to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

No. 5 Houston was upset by East Carolina Wednesday night, putting the Shockers even with the Cougars in the loss column. Wichita State lost to Houston head-to-head and the Cougars hold a two-game conference lead by virtue of having four more conference games under their built. In the current AAC standings, the Shockers are tied for second with Memphis who sits at 7-3 in the conference and 11-6 overall. Memphis also has the head-to-head advantage over Wichita State, controlling the Shockers in a 20-point win at Memphis in mid-January.

Next up for the Shockers is their third consecutive home game Saturday (Feb. 7) against Temple. The Shockers then hit the road to play at UCF on Feb. 10 and at SMU on Feb. 15.

