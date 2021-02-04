Winds of change bring winter back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas. After warming into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, most of us will be 20 degrees colder today. However, high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s are only a few degrees below normal.

The wind will make it feel even worse. A northwest breeze between 20-30 mph with occasional gusts to 45 mph will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Rain and snow showers are moving through the state along with the cold front. While most of Kansas will experience little to no impact from the precipitation, areas along and north of I-70 will see some snowfall, up to an inch, and thus slushy roads and slow travel.

A second, stronger cold front will bring Arctic air to the state on Saturday and Sunday. Expect well below normal temperatures in the single digits at night and 20s during the day with even colder wind chills. Some snow is possible Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly over northern and eastern Kansas, but it should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sprinkle/flurry early; clearing and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 43.

Tonight: Mostly clear turning partly cloudy. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; mild. Wind: W 10-20. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 10-15. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 33. Low: 12. Breezy, much colder; afternoon snow showers.

Sun: High: 28. Low: 15. Partly cloudy and cold.

Mon: High: 18. Low: 11. Mostly cloudy, windy; chance of snow.

Tue: High: 16. Low: 2. Chance of snow; breezy and very cold.

Wed: High: 24. Low: 8. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.