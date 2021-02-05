1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a six-year-old has died from COVID-19.

This is the youngest death reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state of Kansas also reported 206 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, this is the largest increase the state has seen. It also puts the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic at over 4,101.

A KDHE spokesperson said that the department was reviewing death certificates, which contributes to the increase in deaths.

The percentage of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 increased to 7.8%.

