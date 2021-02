WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Wichita.

Police were called to a Wichita hospital around 1 p.m. for the report of a walk-in shooting for two males that had been shot.

Officers have blocked off a portion of Schell Park while they investigate the shooting.

