A fine Friday afternoon across Kansas, then a cold front this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says find a way to enjoy your Friday because major changes move in this weekend. Cold wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Factor in some sunshine and a relatively light breeze, and we are in for a fine February afternoon.

Arctic air is on the move and will arrive this weekend, but exactly when is uncertain. The better bet for much colder temperatures will be over eastern Kansas, while areas farther west will witness near-normal cold this weekend. By early next week, all of Kansas will be under the influence of Arctic air and will stick around for 7-10 days.

Some snow is possible on Saturday, especially over north and east Kansas, but amounts should stay on the light side. Roads may turn slippery Saturday evening, especially along and east of I-135, but this looks like a low impact event.

Next week should be one of the coldest stretches of weather in recorded history. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits, both above and below zero, will only climb into the teens during the afternoon. Wind chills, especially at night, will be well below zero.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; mild. Wind: W 10-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Morning snow showers; breezy, falling temps. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds; much colder. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 12.

Sun: High: 24. Low: 17. Mostly cloudy and cold.

Mon: High: 20. Low: 7. Cloudy, breezy; p.m. flurries.

Tue: High: 16. Low: 2. Cloudy, breezy; p.m. flurries.

Wed: High: 17. Low: 6. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 18. Low: 3. Cloudy; chance of snow.

