Advertisement

Animals at Rolling Hills Zoo make Super Bowl predictions

Animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo made their Super Bowl predictions on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo made their Super Bowl predictions on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(Rolling Hills Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Who’s going to win Super Bowl LV? While analysts, media members and fans around the world make predictions based on match-ups, schemes, etc..., animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo were less analytical.

The zoo offered pairs of treat bags or boxes featuring either the logo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs logo. Predicting the winner was as simple as picking the treat option that matched either the Bucs or Chiefs logo.

“From the statistical outcomes by Rolling Hills Zoo’s pollsters, it looks like it could be a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” the zoo said in a news release on the fun, pregame event. “But Sissy, the African painted dog, is breaking with the pack by predicting a run-away game for the Chiefs, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, is clearly calling that run-away win for the Buccaneers.”

You can see who the animals picked here, or in the window below.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
Police lights
Woman critically injured in S. Wichita shooting

Latest News

Sedgwick County moving lines for vaccine inside arena
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs coach
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD officer arrested, accused of stalking woman
Valentine's Day baskets for kids whose parents died
Wichita woman makes Valentine's Day baskets for children who've lost parents
KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
Consultant estimates KS lost $700 million in unemployment fraud