Animals at Rolling Hills Zoo make Super Bowl predictions

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Who’s going to win Super Bowl LV? While analysts, media members and fans around the world make predictions based on match-ups, schemes, etc..., animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo were less analytical.

The zoo offered pairs of treat bags or boxes featuring either the logo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs logo. Predicting the winner was as simple as picking the treat option that matched either the Bucs or Chiefs logo.

“From the statistical outcomes by Rolling Hills Zoo’s pollsters, it looks like it could be a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” the zoo said in a news release on the fun, pregame event. “But Sissy, the African painted dog, is breaking with the pack by predicting a run-away game for the Chiefs, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, is clearly calling that run-away win for the Buccaneers.”

You can see who the animals picked here, or in the window below.

