Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
Police lights
Woman critically injured in S. Wichita shooting

Latest News

coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
White House, Congress focus on coronavirus-impacted jobs
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
CSPD and SWAT are on scene on Dallis Drive for reports of a stand-off.
2 shot near park in north Wichita
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites