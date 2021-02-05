Black History Month Events in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every Thursday in February, Eyewitness News will take a look at some the firsts among African Americans in Kansas. Tune-in at 10 p.m. to learn not only about Black history but how these Change Makers made advancements for those who have come after them right here in Kansas.

And throughout the month, several events will be taking place to focus on Black History Month. We’ve compiled a list of when and how you can participate with many of the events taking place virtually.

EYEWITNESS NEWS PRESENTATIONS

THE KANSAS AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

February 4: The Genesis of Black History Month

Dr. Lona Reeves, TKAAM Education Director leads a conversation on how Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded Black History Month

February 18: Through Our Eyes: Samella Lewis

TKAAM’s Curator, Paris Cunningham takes an in-depth look at Interior, a painting by artist Samella Lewis, and how 20th century African-American Art connects her to our museum.

THE WICHITA ART MUSEUM

African American Art in the 20th Century: A Wichita Collaboration with Wichita Art Museum

This exhibition is in collaboration with the Wichita Art Museum and The Ulrich Museum at WSU. It pulls from TKAAM’s permanent collection to explore how Black artists experienced shifts in culture, social interaction and everyday life throughout the 20th century. Included works are by artists such as Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence and Lois Mailou Jones, as well as Kansas-based artists.

