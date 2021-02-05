Advertisement

Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive heads to state with experience in hand

swimmer
swimmer(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State swim meets naturally bring another level of pressure.

Lucky for the Eau Claire Memorial/North Alliance Boys Swim and Dive team, those leading the squad back to the big stage are as experienced as they get.

“We have all been going down to state since freshman year and we have gained more experience every year and so this year there isn’t as much pressure or nerves, we can all just go out there and swim, “said senior Ryan Biwer.

Biwer as well has his teammates Tristan Vieth and Harry Chumas are no strangers to the state championship. Although the team is coming off of a fifth-place finish at state last year, some of the swimmers were concerned they lost firepower with the graduated seniors. However, with their recent performance at sectionals, they have become a team to look out for.

“We kind of showed up to sectionals as a underdog and performed really well and people looked at us as the team that really surprised people and I think we’re doing to do the same thing at state,” said Chumas.

With the pandemic affecting many things for the swimmers this season, Vieth says his ‘go with the flow’ mentality has been crucial in getting to this point.

“It’s the same meet and the same people I’ve been swimming with for a long time so focusing on the positive and familiarity of it will help in the long run.”

For the first time since 1966 the meet will not be held at UW-Madison,

“Sure, it’s not the same pool but i think it will have the same energy and everything that state should have,” said Biwer.

This year the D1 meet will take place at Waukesha South High School beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
The coronavirus
UK variant of COVID-19 discovered in Kansas
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans do "the chop" at the start of...
Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
Morris Udeze vs UCF
Wichita State takes down Tulane, holds on to second place in AAC
Lyle Randa is headed to Tampa to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It's the fifth...
Lifelong Super Bowl ticket winner from Wichita to cheer on Chiefs in Tampa