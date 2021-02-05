Saturday snow chance followed by bitter cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a fast moving storm coming through Saturday will bring some light snow to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be less than 3 inches, but could be heavy enough to cause some snowpacked and slick spots, especially on I-70.

The snow will be tracking southeast throughout the morning and early afternoon. Heavier totals will wind up near Salina and areas north of I-70. Gusty north winds will cause some blowing snow. Expect temperatures to be falling into the 20s during the afternoon.

Western Kansas may not have as much cold weather Sunday, but farther east it will be a very chilly day. Highs are expected to be in the 20s with cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible along the Nebraska state line.

Another chance for light snow flurries will come through on Monday, but accumulations will be light. Bitter cold will grip much of the Plains next week with highs remaining well below freezing all the way through next weekend. It could be the longest stretch of subfreezing temperatures since 2014.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: AM snow, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Falling temps. Wind: E/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 14.

Sun: High: 26 Turning cloudy and colder.

Mon: High: 22 Low: 17 Cloudy; PM flurries. Breezy.

Tue: High: 16 Low: 7 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 19 Low: 6 Cloudy.

Thu: High: 15 Low: 8 Cloudy; chance of light snow. Breezy.

Fri: High: 10 Low: 3 Cloudy; chance of flurries.

