Sedgwick County working on resource estimating when you can get vaccine

By Shawn Loging
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is working on a new resource to better plan out vaccinations, specifically to help answer the question of when the COVID-19 shot might become available to you.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said the goal is to have the model completed next week and soon after have it available on the county’s website. What it will show is a breakdown of the different groups eligible for the vaccine in Phase 2 of the distribution plan and an estimate of when their time will come to get a shot.

“We’re at the very beginning of Phase 2, focusing on our elderly population first. Age 80 and above right now and we’ll be in that mode for the next few weeks,” Stolz said.

The new resource the county is preparing to launch includes models that only provide a rough estimate of when you can get a COVID-19 shot, not a firm date.

“We’re attaching numbers now to occupations within the county such as aircraft manufacturing, public safety and law enforcement, teachers and staff, postal workers, all of those workgroups who are eligible under Phase 2 to get the vaccine,” Stolz said.

Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research worked with a group that gathered numbers for how many area workers would be in Phase 2.

“Very specific data on not only occupations but also industries that they wanted to identify obviously, as they do the distribution,” Hill said. “We used two different data sources and found as many as we could.”

Stolz said when the county rolls out the model estimating the timing for COVID-19 vaccine availability for people wanting to get the shot, the information it shows will constantly be changing.

“As vaccine quantity will change, that model will change too,” Stolz said. “It’s going to be an estimate and it will evolve and it will be a living document.”

The hope is in a general way, this will answer people’s most pressing question.

“Having a clear distribution timeline would help people remain calm and bring the overall optimism up,” Hill said.

To start, Sedgwick County’s vaccine estimation tool will only show groups in Phase 2, but as the county gets closer to Phase 3, that will be added. County leaders say as more places like doctor’s offices and pharmacies start vaccinating, that should reduce the wait for people wanting the COVID-19 vaccine.

