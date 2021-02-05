3 missing children found safe near Garden Plain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office located three missing children Friday afternoon. The kids, one boy and two girls, ages 5-10, were found about three hours after they were reported missing near Garden Plain.

The sheriff’s office said the children were found within a mile of the location and they are safe.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for three lost children in the block of 32600 W. 4th St. N. That’s near Garden Plain.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said Rachel Kastner (10), Henry Webber (5) and Sarah Webber (6) have all been missing since 12:15 p.m.

Call 911 immediately with any information regarding the location of these children.

