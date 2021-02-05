Advertisement

3 missing children found safe near Garden Plain

Eyewitness News KWCH
Eyewitness News KWCH(Eyewitness News KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office located three missing children Friday afternoon. The kids, one boy and two girls, ages 5-10, were found about three hours after they were reported missing near Garden Plain.

The sheriff’s office said the children were found within a mile of the location and they are safe.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for three lost children in the block of 32600 W. 4th St. N. That’s near Garden Plain.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said Rachel Kastner (10), Henry Webber (5) and Sarah Webber (6) have all been missing since 12:15 p.m.

Call 911 immediately with any information regarding the location of these children.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
Police lights
Woman critically injured in S. Wichita shooting

Latest News

CSPD and SWAT are on scene on Dallis Drive for reports of a stand-off.
2 shot near park in north Wichita
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita High School North’s mascot up for discussion in Monday Board meeting
CHANGEMAKERS: Wichita State students rally for diversity on 1967 cheerleading team