WATCH: Congressman Tracey Mann discusses federal effort in addressing key issues impacting Kansans

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness news continues to push for answers to questions concerning Kansas’ fight to gain the upper hand on the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on solid ground. On Thursday (Feb. 4), Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Congressman Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, to talk about the vaccine and other issues facing our state.

In Washington, D.C., Mann is in his first term representing Kansas’ First Congressional District, covering more than half of the state, including most of Western Kansas. You can see Mann’s full interview here or in the window above.

