Wichita High School North’s mascot up for discussion in Monday Board meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita High School North’s mascot, the Redskins, will be up for discussion at Monday’s Wichita Board of Education meeting.

“Many organizations and teams – from professional teams to college teams to high schools teams – have started evaluating the impact of culturally-insensitive mascots,” the board’s agenda read.

The board decided to discuss the school’s mascot after they received feedback from community members.

“The Board received many letters requesting that they look at the Wichita High School North mascot to examine the social impact and ramifications on our students and our district.”

Earlier last year, the board decided to table discussion of the school’s mascot until the public can be present for discussion at the meeting. The public was not allowed into the earlier meeting due to COVID-19.

The third-largest school district in Kansas, Shawnee Mission, voted earlier this year to ditch the use of the Braves or Indians as a mascot. This included one of their high schools, Shawnee Mission North, and three elementary schools.

