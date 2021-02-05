Advertisement

Wichita woman creates Valentine’s Day baskets for children who’ve lost parents

Kendra Hunter says she started making these Valentine's Day baskets for children who have lost...
Kendra Hunter says she started making these Valentine's Day baskets for children who have lost a parent and she lost her friend to domestic violence.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is making us Kansas Proud for using a painful experience to help children who are missing someone they love this Valentine’s Day.

Kendra Hunter loves making crafts. It’s her part-time job - Kraftz by Ken.

Hunter sells special Valentine’s Day baskets each year to people who want them. But last year, she lost a good friend to domestic violence. We covered the story of Cherie Short who left behind three young children. Hunter says her heart breaks for them.

“Kids lose their parents everyday, but when it hits close to home is when you have a different outlook on things. We decided to do something different and get the kids a Valentine’s Days gift because their parents are here to get it for them.”

Hunter said she wants children who have lost a parent to feel loved this Valentine’s Day. Each basket includes a teddy bear and t-shirt showing the mother or father who is no longer here, candy and balloons.

Hunter says if you know a child who needs a smile and a reminder of their parent, she has a few spots available. You can reach out to her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KraftzByKen/

