WPD officer arrested, accused of stalking woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday (Feb. 5), confirmed that one of its officers was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. The department said Officer Thomas Wallace was booked on two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

“WPD officials learned of Wallace possibly stalking a woman known to him, stemming from an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) that began late last year concerning another WPD employee,” the department said in a Friday-evening news release. “The SCSO investigated in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The SCSO is still actively investigating the case.”

The WPD said Wallace has been employed with the department for five years and that he’s been placed on paid administrative leave, “pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

