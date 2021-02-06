Advertisement

AFC champion Chiefs arrive in Tampa day before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives with his team for the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives with his team for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fl. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have touched down at the Super Bowl.

The AFC champions arrived in Tampa on Saturday, flying into town a day before they defend their title against the hometown Buccaneers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL had teams delay traveling into the host city until Friday at the earliest as a safety and health precaution measure.

The Chiefs instead chose to come on Saturday, repeating their itinerary from earlier in the season when they beat Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-24 on Nov. 29.

