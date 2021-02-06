AFC champion Chiefs arrive in Tampa day before Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fl. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have touched down at the Super Bowl.

The AFC champions arrived in Tampa on Saturday, flying into town a day before they defend their title against the hometown Buccaneers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL had teams delay traveling into the host city until Friday at the earliest as a safety and health precaution measure.

The Chiefs instead chose to come on Saturday, repeating their itinerary from earlier in the season when they beat Tom Brady and the Bucs 27-24 on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.