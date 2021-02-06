Advertisement

5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker coach, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving Britt Reid, the Chiefs Linebackers Coach and son of head coach Andy Reid.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday night on I-435 and Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. Police said Chevy Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive around 9 p.m. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Dodge Ram truck struck both vehicles. The crash left two children hurt - a five-year-old critically and a 4-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCTV 5 in Kansas City reports a search warrant was obtained in the crash. According to the court document, investigators took four vials of blood from to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash. An officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. The officer conducted several sobriety tests because Reid showed signs of impairment. The officer also said when he asked Reid if he had been drinking, his response was that he had 2-3 drinks and was on Adderall.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The Chiefs issued the following statement:

