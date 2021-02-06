Brady vs. Mahomes offers Super Bowl of contrasting styles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tom Brady is the quintessential pocket passer, standing tall behind his offensive line and slinging the ball all over the place.

Patrick Mahomes is the kid in the schoolyard, scrambling around to buy time before chucking it downfield.

Two very different styles from two of the game’s very best quarterbacks, each on display Sunday when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

