Advertisement

Brady vs. Mahomes offers Super Bowl of contrasting styles

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick...
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tom Brady is the quintessential pocket passer, standing tall behind his offensive line and slinging the ball all over the place.

Patrick Mahomes is the kid in the schoolyard, scrambling around to buy time before chucking it downfield.

Two very different styles from two of the game’s very best quarterbacks, each on display Sunday when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Watch the game on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on KWCH-12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Eyewitness News KWCH
3 missing children found safe near Garden Plain
CSPD and SWAT are on scene on Dallis Drive for reports of a stand-off.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, killed 14-year-old
Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Specialty cake from Dillons
Food businesses prepare for Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans do "the chop" at the start of...
Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration