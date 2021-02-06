Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Eyewitness News KWCH
3 missing children found safe near Garden Plain
CSPD and SWAT are on scene on Dallis Drive for reports of a stand-off.
2 shot near park in north Wichita
Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth

Latest News

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
Community photo-op
Shocker legend organizes community photo in honor of Black History Month
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard