Cold temps take over

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has come to an end, but the cold weather will continue into the next week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens and 20s. The wind will be in from the northeast around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30. Sunday, highs will reach the 20s and 30s for central Kansas and the 40s and 50s for the west (the farther west you go, the warmer it will be).

Light snow will be possible in north-central Kansas Monday morning. A snow/freezing drizzle mix will be possible for the south-central part of the state. This will end in the afternoon with highs in the 20s.

We will stay in the 20s (with lows around 10) through Wednesday. Another round of light snow will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. Lows will drop into single digits with highs in the teens through the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 10-20; gusty. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 31.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. Low: 20.

Monday: Morning snow/freezing drizzle then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 27.

Tue: High: 22 Low: 10 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 24 Low: 12 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 19 Low: 9 Light snow.

Fri: High: 16 Low: 5 Chance of flurries, otherwise cloudy and very cold.

Sat: High: 18 Low: 5 Partly cloudy and very cold.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.