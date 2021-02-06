Advertisement

Female gets dragged behind a car on Kellogg, pronounced dead at the scene

Police on scene at an accident.
Police on scene at an accident.(NBC29)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department received calls Saturday around noon of a female reported to be dragged by a car near Kellogg and West.

Police say the female was in the backseat of a family car when it was taken by a suspect. She tried to flee the vehicle, but was still attached to her seat belt, leaving her to be dragged behind.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

