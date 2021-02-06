Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel presented with Bronze Star at McConnell AFB in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lieutenant Colonel Johnathan Jordan volunteered for a nine-month deployment to Iraq, a stay was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His actions while deployed helped to protect service members when, in January of 2020, Iran launched 16 missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. For his courage and leadership, Lt. Col. Jordan was presented with the Bronze Star in a ceremony held Friday (Feb. 5) at McConnell Air Force Base.

“(I’m) getting back to it and taking time to process through what we went through because it was significant, stressful and mentally draining,” Lt. Col. Jordan said.

Last September, he assumed command of the 931st MXS. He was originally scheduled to assume command in 2019 before volunteering for deployment.

