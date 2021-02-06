Advertisement

Light snow and flurries today, bitter cold settles in

Say "goodbye" to the 30s
Say "goodbye" to the 30s
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A weather disturbance moving across Kansas today is spreading light snow and flurries across the region. Some accumulations are possible mainly along and north of I-70 through midday. Much colder air spills into the region behind this disturbance with gusty northerly winds and falling temperatures through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

The cold air sticks around for Sunday and the week ahead. Highs will be in the 20s through Monday then the bottom drops out Tuesday with highs in the teens and morning lows in the single digits to below zero statewide. Unfortunately, the Arctic air will not budge and settles in across the central Plains through the week into next weekend. Teens and 20s will continue through Valentine’s Day. Bitter cold wind chills from 10 to 20 degrees below zero are possible throughout the week and next weekend. A few bouts of light snow in the forecast too, mainly Monday and Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Light snow through midday, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Falling temps. Wind: E/N 10-20; gusty. High: 33.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 28.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with flurries and light freezing drizzle possible by morning. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 18.

Mon: High: 25 Cloudy off/on flurries; AM freezing drizzle and flurries. Breezy.

Tue: High: 16 Low: 7 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 19 Low: 6 Cloudy.

Thu: High: 15 Low: 8 Cloudy; chance of light snow. Breezy.

Fri: High: 13 Low: 3 Chance of flurries, otherwise cloudy and very cold.

Sat: High: 13 Low: -1 Partly cloudy and very cold.

