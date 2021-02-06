Nearly 300 Veterans vaccinated during VA vaccination clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today. Close to 300 Veterans received the vaccine during the clinic.

The weekend option proved to be very popular, with 290 available appointments filling up quickly. Will Howard, Safety and Emergency Director for th emedical center, said Veterans were happy to receive the vaccine earlier with the expanded schedule.

Including the Veterans vaccinated today, the Dole VA has now provided more 4,600 vaccinations to staff and Veterans. That includes just over 1,000 who have received both required doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

An increase in allotted vaccine doses is allowing the Dole VA to get to rural areas with more doses. Vaccination clinics will be held at VA clinics in Parsons on February 10, Hays February 11, and Salina and Hutchinson on February 13. Another Saturday clinic will be held at the Wichita facility on February 20.

The Dole VA is currently offering the vaccine to Veterans 65 years of age and older. Veterans can call 316-469-0914 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.