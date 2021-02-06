Sedgwick County moving lines for vaccine inside arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Next week at Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County will continue vaccinating residents against COVID-19. Among those eligible to get the shot right now are people in the county who are 80 and older. With the weather turning much colder with dangerous wind chills, Sedgwick County is making adjustments to keep people safe.

People with appointments will be able to wait inside the building. Next week, the arena floor will be converted into a waiting are. Even with that, days next week will be cold enough that those getting a vaccine are advised to dress warm.

“We are really recommending people stay in their car and not come until 15 minutes prior (to their appointment,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “But even if you’re able to walk right from your car into the building, that is still really cold.”

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will continue to take place at the Wichita Transit Center.

“It’s important that everybody remember that there’s a vaccine available for everybody that has an appointment, so we’re not going to run out of appointments,” Byrne said.

Sheree Utash, who last week helped her parents get their vaccines when it was rainy and cold outside, encourages those who can to help seniors in their lives get to their appointments.

