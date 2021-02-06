Advertisement

Shocker legend organizes community photo in honor of Black History Month

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State basketball star Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson organized an event at Charles Koch Arena, gathering community leaders together to honor Black History Month. The leaders are featured in a community photo-op. Johnson said the goal is to capture a photo showing unity and to remember some of the racial struggles the Wichita community has faced in its past.

“That’s the ting about Wichita that we don’t get enough credit for is the togetherness. And this will hopefully let everybody see just how Wichita is,” Johnson said.

He said his message is to love one another, no matter the race.

