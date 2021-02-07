Advertisement

3 men to pay fines for hunting violations at Fort Riley

FILE - In this Feb. 9 2015 file photo, vehicles park around a water tower at Fort Riley, Kan....
FILE - In this Feb. 9 2015 file photo, vehicles park around a water tower at Fort Riley, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Three men avoided prison for hunting deer in areas of Fort Riley where explosives are discharged during training exercises, but they will each pay several thousand dollars in penalties.

The men will also be banned from hunting for three years while they are on probation.

The federal case involving several illegal hunts in 2018 and 2019 ended last week after the third man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.

As part of their guilty pleas, the men admitted crawling under a high-wire fence that was clearly marked “off-limits” to gain access to the an area of the military base used for live-fire training.

