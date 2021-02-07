Advertisement

Advocates push for truck drivers to be vaccinated earlier

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We know many of you have questions about when you can get the vaccine depending on your specific job.

Paul Mcqueen has been a semi truck driver since 2018. His loads usually consist of food or supplies.

“I don’t think people realize what we do. They probably just think we are a nuisance on the road. We are not, we are kind of like the back bone because we make sure everyone gets their supplies,” said Mcqueen.

He says his job is critical and wonders when he can get the vaccine.

“We are a good essential workers.”

Under Governor Laura Kelly’s vaccination plan, phase two includes high contact critical workers.

So we asked the Sedgwick County Health Department what is considered a high contact critical worker and if truck drivers fall under that.

“There are so many jobs that could be considered critical infrastructure because of what they haul or do,” said Adrienne Byrne.

Adrienne Byrne is the director of the health department and says those specifics haven’t been talked about yet, but says more specific information will be provided when it’s available.

Mcqueen hopes the vaccination process speeds up and more is known about when specific jobs or employees can get a vaccine.

