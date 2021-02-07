Advertisement

Arctic Outbreak- frigid all week

Week Long Cold Spell(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind chills in the single digits to 10 below zero across Kansas this morning...and the forecast today, tell the story for the next few days. Just think, these numbers will look “warm” by the end of the week. “Arctic surge”, “Arctic Blast”, “Arctic Outbreak”, “Polar Express”...call it what you want- it’s going to be COLD and it’s not going anywhere over then next 10 days.

Today cloudy skies with off/on flurries, highs reaching the 20s and 30s for central Kansas but with more sunshine 40s for the west (the farther west you go, the warmer it will be) Expect wind chills in the single digits and teens by afternoon.

Light snow and flurries will be possible in across Kansas tonight into Monday morning (little if any accumulation). Look for flurries/freezing drizzle mix across south-central Kansas by early morning. Another cold morning with lows in the single digits and teens (wind chill below zero to single digits). Afternoon highs will be in the 20s statewide with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

We will stay in the 20s (with lows around 10) through Wednesday. Another round of light snow will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. Lows will drop into single digits with highs in the teens through Valentine’s Day. Stay warm my fellow penguins.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few flurries, cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 27.

Tonight: Cloudy, flurries and light freezing drizzle possible by morning. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 16.

Monday: Morning flurries/freezing drizzle, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 24.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 10.

Tue: High: 22 Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.

Wed: High: 24 Low: 12 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 17 Low: 9 Flurries and Light snow.

Fri: High: 14 Low: 2 Chance of flurries, otherwise cloudy and very cold.

Sat: High: 18 Low: 1 Mostly cloudy and very cold.

Sun: High: 18 Low: 3 Cloudy and very cold, light snow overnight.

