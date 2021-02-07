Advertisement

Chiefs’ Watkins, Bucs’ Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl

Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the...
Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was cleared to play in the Super Bowl after missing the past three games with a calf injury.

Tom Brady will have both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to throw to after both were not among the Buccaneers’ inactives.

Brown sat out Tampa Bay’s NFC championship game win over Green Bay because of a knee injury. Brate had been dealing with a back issue that ailed him earlier in the week.

The Buccaneers will also have safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. in the secondary after both were listed as questionable with injuries.

