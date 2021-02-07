Advertisement

Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a year into the pandemic, some small businesses continue to struggle to keep their doors open. When people in Hutchinson found out that Taco Hut, a restaurant that’s been in the community for more than 50 years, was on the brink of closing within the next two weeks, they started a GoFundMe to try to help save it. Within a week, they’ve raised nearly $4,000.

“There’s people that I don’t know and there’s people that are anonymous and some names I recognize, and I just want to say thank you,” said Taco Hut owner Angie Brooks.

Brooks has been the owner of the Taco Hut for the last 10 years.

“I feel like I’m failing, and I don’t want to fail, I will do anything to keep this place open.” said Brooks. “This my second home, my mom worked here when I was younger.”

Brooks said qualifying for the first PPP loan allowed Taco Hut to stay open last year, but when she wasn’t approved for the second round, the community stepped up. In addition to the donations, Brooks said the restaurant’s seen business increase in the last week, even to the point of running out of food.

“I want to say thank you so much, I appreciate everything everyone is doing to try and help,” she said.

Brooks said the restaurant is not in the clear yet, but the money already raised will allow her to pay this month’s bills.

Customers said it would be a shame to lose one of their favorite local spots.

“This local business needs to stay, it’s good for people here in Hutchinson,” said customer Raymond Holloway. “It’s a local place everyone has come to over the years and we will miss it if it’s gone.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Police on scene at an accident.
Wichita Police release information on teen dragged, killed in car theft on Kellogg
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
Eyewitness News KWCH
3 missing children found safe near Garden Plain

Latest News

Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
Super Bowl brings high demand to local BBQ restaurant
Super Bowl brings high demand to local BBQ restaurant
Advocates push for truck drivers to be vaccinated earlier
Advocates push for truck drivers to be vaccinated earlier
Super Bowl brings high demand for local BBQ restaurant
Super Bowl brings high demand to local BBQ restaurant