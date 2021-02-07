Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a year into the pandemic, some small businesses continue to struggle to keep their doors open. When people in Hutchinson found out that Taco Hut, a restaurant that’s been in the community for more than 50 years, was on the brink of closing within the next two weeks, they started a GoFundMe to try to help save it. Within a week, they’ve raised nearly $4,000.

“There’s people that I don’t know and there’s people that are anonymous and some names I recognize, and I just want to say thank you,” said Taco Hut owner Angie Brooks.

Brooks has been the owner of the Taco Hut for the last 10 years.

“I feel like I’m failing, and I don’t want to fail, I will do anything to keep this place open.” said Brooks. “This my second home, my mom worked here when I was younger.”

Brooks said qualifying for the first PPP loan allowed Taco Hut to stay open last year, but when she wasn’t approved for the second round, the community stepped up. In addition to the donations, Brooks said the restaurant’s seen business increase in the last week, even to the point of running out of food.

“I want to say thank you so much, I appreciate everything everyone is doing to try and help,” she said.

Brooks said the restaurant is not in the clear yet, but the money already raised will allow her to pay this month’s bills.

Customers said it would be a shame to lose one of their favorite local spots.

“This local business needs to stay, it’s good for people here in Hutchinson,” said customer Raymond Holloway. “It’s a local place everyone has come to over the years and we will miss it if it’s gone.”

