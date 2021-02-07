Advertisement

Slick areas expected Monday morning

Freezing drizzle is a concern for rush hour
Freezing drizzle causes travel concerns
Freezing drizzle causes travel concerns(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that freezing drizzle could lead to slick areas Monday morning, especially over southern Kansas. Some flurries are possible too, but snow accumulations of more than a trace appear unlikely. Please give yourself extra time to travel Kansas roads.

Monday will start off with temperatures in the single digits and teens and will only reach highs in the teens for most of the state. Expect a cloudy sky with freezing drizzle beginning to wind down late into the afternoon. Northeast winds will make it feel much colder.

Tuesday will be more of the same with bitter cold temperatures and highs in the teens across most of the state.

More light snow chances will come later in the week with extremely cold temperatures likely. One of the longest periods of subfreezing temperatures is expected across the Plains all the way through next weekend. Please use caution as frostbite and travel conditions could be a concern by Thursday and Friday. A major winter storm is unlikely in the next 7 or 8 days, but some very light snow accumulations will be possible Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, light freezing drizzle and flurries. Wind: E/NE 10-15. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Patchy freezing drizzle/flurries. Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 18.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; patchy freezing drizzle. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 7

Tue: High: 14 Cloudy.

Wed: High: 17 Low: 9 Cloudy.

Thu: High: 16 Low: 8 Chance for light snow; cloudy.

Fri: High: 9 Low: 2 Cloudy; PM light snow.

Sat: High: 6 Low: -2 Cloudy; chance for light snow.

Sun: High: 5 Low: -3 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on on Kellogg
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Capital Murder Arrest
Wichita police arrest man in connection to double murder
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
Consultant estimates KS lost $700 million in unemployment fraud

Latest News

Freezing drizzle causes travel concerns
Slick roads possible Monday morning
Week Long Cold Spell
Arctic Outbreak- frigid all week
Snow has come to an end, but the cold weather will continue into the next week.
Cold temps take over
Say "goodbye" to the 30s
Light snow and flurries today, bitter cold settles in