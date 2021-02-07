Slick areas expected Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that freezing drizzle could lead to slick areas Monday morning, especially over southern Kansas. Some flurries are possible too, but snow accumulations of more than a trace appear unlikely. Please give yourself extra time to travel Kansas roads.

Monday will start off with temperatures in the single digits and teens and will only reach highs in the teens for most of the state. Expect a cloudy sky with freezing drizzle beginning to wind down late into the afternoon. Northeast winds will make it feel much colder.

Tuesday will be more of the same with bitter cold temperatures and highs in the teens across most of the state.

More light snow chances will come later in the week with extremely cold temperatures likely. One of the longest periods of subfreezing temperatures is expected across the Plains all the way through next weekend. Please use caution as frostbite and travel conditions could be a concern by Thursday and Friday. A major winter storm is unlikely in the next 7 or 8 days, but some very light snow accumulations will be possible Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, light freezing drizzle and flurries. Wind: E/NE 10-15. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Patchy freezing drizzle/flurries. Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 18.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; patchy freezing drizzle. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 7

Tue: High: 14 Cloudy.

Wed: High: 17 Low: 9 Cloudy.

Thu: High: 16 Low: 8 Chance for light snow; cloudy.

Fri: High: 9 Low: 2 Cloudy; PM light snow.

Sat: High: 6 Low: -2 Cloudy; chance for light snow.

Sun: High: 5 Low: -3 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.