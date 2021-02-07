Super Bowl brings high demand to local BBQ restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several barbecue restaurants around Wichita have already sold out of food, leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Brian Choy, owner of When Pigs Fly Barbecue posted their Super Bowl special on Facebook. Choy said the first few days of the special were slow, but all of that changed Saturday morning.

“The phone would not stop ringing. So we kind of thought, maybe people are a little bit leery of having people over for the Super Bowl so we didn’t order a lot because we didn’t have a lot of pre-orders,” Choy said. ”Then everyone last minute was like, Lets Eat!”

Choy says that they sold out of just about every kind of meat that they had by 12:20 p.m. on the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday.

He says they went through about 2,200 pounds of meat, the same amount of sales they would do on a regular Saturday, by noon. The restaurant had to turn people away at the door before they were closed because they didn’t have any more meat to sell.

Due to COVID-19, Choy anticipated slower Super Bowl Sunday sales, but that wasn’t the case When Pigs Fly hit the same number of sales as last year’s big game.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.