Advertisement

What to know about filing your 2020 taxes

Tax filing season
Filing your 2020 taxes
Filing your 2020 taxes(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Your taxes are still due even during a pandemic. Many of you have reached out with specific questions and we took those to some tax experts.

I received stimulus money. Will it be taxed?

No. It is not taxable income. If you received it, it does not appear on your tax return at all.

What if I didn’t receive stimulus money?

If you didn’t get your stimulus money or received only one payment, you can claim that on your taxes and it will get added to your refund.

What if I received unemployment? is it taxed?

yes. 100% of your unemployment benefits are taxable. You will need to include that as income on your tax return.

Shane Albrecht with Liberty Tax Service says Kansas doesn’t automatically start withholding those taxes like it would for a normal pay check, so you’ll need to request it through the Kansas Department of Labor.

Albrecht says a lot of people will get a much smaller refund this year, or actually owe money.

What if I received a PPP loan for my business?

Experts say if you paid interest on that loan, you can deduct the interest as an expense for your business.

What about a medical deduction?

Medical deductions are allowed under certain circumstances and you should consult with a tax professional.

What do you need to bring with you or have handy?

-W2 forms

-Personal/bank information

-Stimulus information

-If unemployed, your 10-99 G form

-Self employment or business records

-Medical expense receipts and records

-Tax deduction records

-Other income records

You can start filing your taxes on February 12th and is due by April 15th. It could take the IRS up to 21 days to get your refund to you.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on on Kellogg
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Capital Murder Arrest
Wichita police arrest man in connection to double murder
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son, linebacker coach Britt Reid, after...
5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach
KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
Consultant estimates KS lost $700 million in unemployment fraud

Latest News

Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the...
Chiefs’ Watkins, Bucs’ Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl
FILE - In this Feb. 9 2015 file photo, vehicles park around a water tower at Fort Riley, Kan....
3 men to pay fines for hunting violations at Fort Riley
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business