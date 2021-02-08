Advertisement

Bitter cold continues throughout the week

Afternoon highs will remain 35-45 below normal
Very cold weather stays in Kansas this week.
Very cold weather stays in Kansas this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very cold, Arctic air will hang around for the remainder of the week with chances for off and on snow showers. Dangerous wind chills will be likely by the end of the week too.

Low temperatures will drop into the single digits for much of Kansas with cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the single digits and teens once again. Northeast winds will make it feel colder.

Freezing drizzle and some light snow will return to southern Kansas Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Slick roads will be a concern throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow accumulations will remain light, and in most cases be under one inch. The chance for light snow may linger into early Thursday before a break comes in the afternoon.

More chances for light snow are expected Friday and Saturday, but it’s too early to say how much might fall in Kansas. Dangerous cold will hold on throughout the weekend with wind chills falling 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 12.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; wintry mix late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 8.

Wed: High: 15 Wintry mix early, then a chance of light snow.

Thu: High: 14 Low: 8 Light AM snow, then cloudy.

Fri: High: 7 Low: 2 Cloudy; PM and overnight light snow.

Sat: High: 4 Low: -2 Chance of snow.

Sun: High: 5 Low: -5 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 6 Low: -6 Cloudy; chance of afternoon snow.

