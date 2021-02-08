Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita community is coming together in support of the family of a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries Saturday after being dragged by a stolen SUV on Kellogg. Monday afternoon, friends identified the girl as Brianna Ibarra.

Wichita police said she died Saturday after a man stole the Ford Escape in which she was waiting for her family outside a Wichita restaurant. Investigators said Ibarra was sitting in the rear seat of the SUV while it was parked. That’s when Kevin Palmer got in. After Palmer drove off, Ibarra tried to get out. She got caught in the seatbelt and was dragged until Palmer stopped the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Family friend Cheri Becker said Brianna’s death has devastated her family. She said she wants to help them through this difficult time as they remember the teen.

“Her smile, her beautiful smile. I never knew her, but I felt her love. I feel her love,” Becker said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brianna Ibarra’s family. As of Monday afternoon, more contributors have donated more than $13,000.

Wichita police arrested Palmer, 34, of Wichita, for felony murder.

