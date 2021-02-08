Emergency shelter extending hours as dangerous cold arrives in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to inclement weather with dangerously-low wind chills into next week, HumanKind Ministries is operating extended hours at its Men’s Emergency Winter Shelter until next Wednesday, Feb. 17. This includes 24/7 access over the weekend. The ministry’s women’s shelter remains open 24-7.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday (Feb. 9), the hours for the men’s shelter extend four hours, from 6 p.m. back to 2p.m., until 10 a.m. the next morning. The shelter will remain open from 2p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. next Monday, Feb. 15. Normal operating hours (6 p.m. to 10 a.m.) continue next Wednesday.

Those in need of a place to stay just need to line up outside the shelter an hour before it opens. There is no need to call ahead.

“Please get in touch if you need any clarification on hours or anything else and if you need immediate shelter please contact The Inn at 316-264-8051,” HumanKind Ministries explains.

