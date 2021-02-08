Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to save business
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Capital Murder Arrest
Wichita police arrest man in connection to double murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force press briefing
A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after an off-duty officer allegedly slammed his...
Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman