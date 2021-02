WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 1,398 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 282,960 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also reported 96 new deaths. On Friday, the state reported over 200 deaths, including a 6-year-old.

The state also reported 69 new hospitalizations since Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.