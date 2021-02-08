KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the Kansas Bureau Investigators (KBI) is investigating an accusation of abuse by a minor against Bishop John B. Brungardt.

The diocese said Bishop Brungardt denies the allegation and is fully cooperating with the investigation but has stepped aside from his duties until the matter is resolved.

The Congregation for Bishops has appointed the Most Rev. Gerald Vincke, Bishop of Salina, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dodge City, effective immediately.

To report abuse, call law enforcement and if an allegation involves a bishop, it can be reported to the bishop third-party reporting system at 1.800.276.1562 or online at https://reportbishopabuse.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.