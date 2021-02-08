Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to save business
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Capital Murder Arrest
Wichita police arrest man in connection to double murder

Latest News

Four backcountry skiers in their 20s were killed when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah...
Utah officials identify 4 skiers killed in avalanche
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Sedgwick County Commission to discuss Kansas House Bill that reimburses businesses for some COVID-19 losses
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
Senate: Impeachment, stimulus and confirmations ahead this week
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed