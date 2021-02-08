Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission to discuss Kansas House Bill that reimburses businesses for some COVID-19 losses

Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners will meet to discuss a Kansas House Bill that would allow businesses to apply for reimbursements from the county if they were affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

That money would come in the form of reimbursements from property taxes.

Any business owner affected by shutdowns or capacity limitations since January of last year would be eligible to apply.

The meeting beings Monday at 9 a.m.

The Kansas House is also holding a hearing on the bill Monday morning --  it has not passed yet.

