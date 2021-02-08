Sedgwick County opens vaccine appointments to residents 75 and older

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 75 and older.

Residents who are mobile can schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine at INTRUST Bank. SCHD has also partnered with Wichita Transit to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Wichita Transit Operations Center for those with mobility difficulties. Both clinics run from Feb. 8-13.

Appointment can be scheduled online: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or by calling (316) 660-1029/

Residents are asked to arrive to for their vaccine appointment no more than 15 minutes early and plan to allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment. Based on staffing, average wait times for appointments range from 60 to 90 minutes.

Caregivers are welcome to join the resident at the appointment but caregivers will not receive the vaccine at that time. Vaccine appointments for caregivers and others outside of the 75 and older category will open at a future date.

