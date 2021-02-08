Advertisement

Slick start to the work week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says freezing drizzle continues to fall on south-central Kansas and untreated roads are slippery.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says freezing drizzle continues to fall on south-central Kansas and untreated roads are slippery. Extra travel this morning is a must and pay extra attention to bridges and overpasses.

The freezing drizzle and flurries should come to a stop by midday leaving us cloudy and very cold this afternoon. High temperatures in the teens are 30 degrees below normal and when you factor in the wind, it will feel like the single digits above and below zero this afternoon.

The unprecedented cold snap will continue through (at least) the weekend. In fact, it will get worse. High temperatures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will not even make it to 10 degrees and our nights will fall well below zero. Factor in the breeze and wind chills will be dangerously low.

Another round of freezing drizzle and flurries is possible late Wednesday into Thursday. A second, stronger weather maker may bring accumulating snow to the state Friday night and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Freezing drizzle before noon; cloudy and very cold. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 16.

Tonight: Cloudy; very cold. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, continued very cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 14.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 9.

Wed: High: 17. Low: 8. Cloudy; freezing drizzle late.

Thu: High: 15. Low: 2. Chance of snow early; breezy.

Fri: High: 9. Low: 0. Cloudy; chance of snow late.

Sat: High: 6. Low: -5. Chance of snow; otherwise cloudy.

Sun: High: 5. Low -4. Partly cloudy, not as cold.

